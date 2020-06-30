New glove translates sign language into speech

Technology

Device allows the deaf to communicate directly

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Scientists at UCLA have developed a glove that translates sign language into speech in real time.

The goal is to allow the deaf to communicate directly with anyone without the help of a translator.

The glove has sensors along four fingers and the thumb. The sensors identify words, phrases, or letters in American Sign Language. The signals then to to a smartphone app which performs the translation.The process is surprisingly fast, generating about one word per second.

Research also put sensors on the faces of test subjects to capture the facial expressions that are part of sign language.