STYLE FILE: The importance of applying SPF on the face

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Whether it's planning a long day out in the sun or running a few errands it's important to protect your face from harmful UV rays.

A study published last year in PLOS ONE found that people do a worse job applying an SPF moisturizer to their face than a traditional sunscreen, missing more skin and especially around their eyelids.

SPF for the face comes in a wide variety of forms such as stick, liquid or mixed into foundation. Local esthetician, Cindy Rosandich, owner of Laser Gals Skin Studio in Yuma, shared what to look for when picking the right SPF for the face.

"You should look for a sunscreen that's broad spectrum and UVA and UVB protective and at least a SPF 40," said Rosandich.

Wearing sunscreen every day can help decrease the risk of skin cancer, slows down aging, wrinkles and leathery skin. It also can reduce the likelihood of developing sunburns.

Here's a list of some of the best sunscreens for your face according to Allure editors:

Supergoop Superscreen Daily Moisturizer SPF 40

La Roche-Posay Anthelio AOX Daily SPF 50 Sunscreen

Glossier Invisible Shield Daily sunscreen SPF 35

Hawaiian Tropic Island Sport Lotion Sunscreen SPF 50

