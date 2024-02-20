SpaceX launches Indonesian communications satellite

(NBC) - SpaceX launched an Indonesian communications satellite Tuesday.

A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station just after 3 p.m.

On board was the 8,800-pound Merah Putih 2 communications satellite operated by Telkomsat.

It will provide fast internet service for customers in Indonesia for the next 15 years or so once it is up and running.

The Falcon 9's first stage came back to earth for nearly nine minutes after launch, touching down on the just read the instructions droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

It was the 17th launch and landing for this particular booster, according to SpaceX.