New study gives Alzheimer’s patients and families hope

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - A new study is giving Alzheimer's patients and their families hope.

A randomized controlled clinical trial used lifestyle interventions based around eating well, moving more, stressing less, and loving more.

Researchers found cognitive improvement in some people with early dementia due to Alzheimer's disease.

The study divided 51 people into two random groups. An intervention group that consumed a vegan diet, did daily aerobic exercise, practiced stress reduction, and engaged in online support groups, and a control group, which did none of that.

After five months, ten people saw improvement in their thinking skills.

The rest in the intervention group stayed the same, but that was a boon since most people in the control group saw cognitive decline.

The study was published Friday in the journal, Alzheimer's Research and Therapy.