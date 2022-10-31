U.S. could have RSV vaccines as early as next fall

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - It’s shaping up to be a severe season for respiratory Syncytial Virus Infections - known as RSV - one of the worst some doctors say they can remember.

The good news? Doctors say we could have an RSV vaccine by next fall. Four vaccines could be nearing review by the FDA and more than a dozen others are in testing.

A long-acting injection designed to be given right after birth is also in the works.

In a recent clinical trial, it was 75% effective at heading off RSV infections that needed medical attention.

It's great news considering RSV was the leading cause of infant hospitalizations in the U.S., even before this year’s surge.

It infects the lower lungs and causes a hacking cough and may lead to severe complications like pneumonia and inflammation.

Tens of millions of kids around the world get RSV every year and seniors can get it too - but the last therapy approved was in 1998.