Local assisted living facility hosts its ‘Truth About Dementia’ seminar

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local assisted living facility hosted a special seminar titled 'Truth About Dementia.'

The seminar, hosted by the River Valley Estates, featured guest speaker Dr. Ray Silao, a local Internal Medicine Physician, who addressed the misunderstandings behind dementia and Alzheimer's.

Dementia is a general term for the impaired ability to think, speak, and perform everyday tasks, with the most common type of dementia being Alzheimer's Disease.

The seminar focused on the causes, symptoms, and treatments to help manage dementia.

The main focus of the seminar was a new treatment called Lecanemab, which has been a breakthrough in treating dementia.

"The study that got it through FDA approval was 1800 patients, half of which got the medicine, half didn't, and in as early as 3 months time there was already an improvement," said Dr. Ray Silao.

The River Valley Estates has provided memory care and assisted living services for seniors in the Yuma community since 2018.