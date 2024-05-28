Local coffee shop hosts its annual Caffeinate-a-Nurse Drive

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local coffee shop is gifting nurses with free drinks in honor of National Nurses Month.

The Sunkissed Coffeehouse is hosting its fourth annual Caffeinate-a-Nurse Drive this week.

Nurses can receive a free drink from Tuesday through Friday by presenting their badges at the register.

The Arizona Nurses Association and Grand Canyon University donated the first 100 cups.

Nursing students from Northern Arizona University Yuma also provided blood pressure monitoring free of charge.

Layla Barrera, one of the owners at Sunkissed Coffeehouse shared, "We mainly started it because it was during the COVID time and we just really wanted to honor the nurses."

Jason Bradley, the Director of Nursing for Southern Arizona for Northern Arizona University, added, "This is just one more tiny opportunity for the community to demonstrate its support for nurses and for nurses to get some recognition."

If you would like to donate a drink, cups are on sale for $4 at the Sunkissed Coffeehouse.

The coffee shop is located on 24th Street and Avenue C.