Being outdoors can bring health benefits

Reporter: Kristin Mitchell

(CBS) - Something about being in nature always seems to leave us feeling better. Why does it feel good to get outdoors?

Kirsten Mitchell found the health benefits are both mental and physical.

In the land of 10,000 lakes, nature is calling and our bodies are listening.

M Health Fairview Pediatrician Dr. Vanessa Slots said there are both physical and mental benefits to being outdoors.

"There are a lot of studies that show being in nature, even if it's just sitting under a tree every day, lowers our stress. Which can then in turn lower blood pressure, heart rate and those stress hormones, like cortisol," explained Dr. Slots.

"I'm relieving stress, I'm getting away from everything, that's the best part," shared Jeff Becker, Farmington.

Dr. Slots said there's a natural calming effect created by breathing in fresh air and focusing on the sounds and sights around you. It's even proven to help people suffering from anxiety and depression.

"There's studies that are ongoing about how that could potentially help people who have ADHD. It's been shown it can improve our memory even," shared Dr. Slots.

Enjoying exercise lends to a more active life.

"We're going to benefit more and workout harder and play harder if we're outside," stated Dr. Slots.

"I figure if we keep coming here and walking, she's going to live longer and I'm going to live longer," said Dave Eide, St. Paul.

Doctors say sleep can also improve when you spend time regularly outside.