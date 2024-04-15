Local nurses to be honored at 13th Annual Nursing Gala

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local healthcare providers will be recognized next month in Yuma. The National Association of Hispanic Nurses (NAHN) Yuma Chapter will have its 13th Annual Nursing Gala.

There are more than 100 nominees in five categories, and there will be food and prizes.

Local businesses still have time to support the event.

"Yuma businesses can also support this event by donating items for our silent auction, and all proceeds from our silent auction are used to fund scholarships for nursing students," said Esther Ibarra, Treasurer of the NAHN Yuma Chapter.

"Last year, we had 51 nominees for five different categories for awards. Out of those five categories, one is chosen to be the Nurse of the Year. Last year, we had 51 nominee. This year, we have 113 nominees," said Loke Ahyo, President of the Arizona Nurse Association Chapter 7 Yuma.

The gala will be on May 9.