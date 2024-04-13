Skip to Content
Local Health

Locals attend Third Annual 5K Run and Walk for Addie

KYMA
By ,
New
today at 1:21 PM
Published 1:51 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local non-profit organization hosted their Third Annual 5K Run and Walk for Addie Saturday morning.

The event was to honor Addison Tams, Addie for short, who was born with a congenital heart defect (CHD) in 2008, but died in 2020.

The walk started at 9:00am, with registration starting at 8:00am at West Wetlands Park.

Stacy Tams, Addie's mother and Board Member of Addie Packs, said the event is also to help families dealing with CHD.

"A lot of children need to go outside of Yuma for medical needs, so we really look to make sure that they need to get the support. [My family and I] traveled up to Phoenix with Addie when she was ten days old, and we didn't really have anything, so we put together care packages and any kind of resources that we found necessary that you kind of forget when in the rush of the moment.

Stacy Tams, Addie's mother and Board Member of Addie Packs

Tams says the care packages, known as Addie Packs, carry comfort items, local resources, a Walmart gift card, and hygiene products, and says the pack will help ease the transition for those dealing with hard times.

If you missed out on the walk, and would like to donate, click here. To learn more about Addie Packs, click here.

Article Topic Follows: Local Health

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content