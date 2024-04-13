Locals attend Third Annual 5K Run and Walk for Addie

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local non-profit organization hosted their Third Annual 5K Run and Walk for Addie Saturday morning.

The event was to honor Addison Tams, Addie for short, who was born with a congenital heart defect (CHD) in 2008, but died in 2020.

The walk started at 9:00am, with registration starting at 8:00am at West Wetlands Park.

Stacy Tams, Addie's mother and Board Member of Addie Packs, said the event is also to help families dealing with CHD.

"A lot of children need to go outside of Yuma for medical needs, so we really look to make sure that they need to get the support. [My family and I] traveled up to Phoenix with Addie when she was ten days old, and we didn't really have anything, so we put together care packages and any kind of resources that we found necessary that you kind of forget when in the rush of the moment. Stacy Tams, Addie's mother and Board Member of Addie Packs

Tams says the care packages, known as Addie Packs, carry comfort items, local resources, a Walmart gift card, and hygiene products, and says the pack will help ease the transition for those dealing with hard times.

