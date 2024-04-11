San Luis, Arizona to receive its first-ever hospital

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis is set to receive its first-ever hospital.

The Regional Center for Border Health (RCBH) is leading the effort by paying for the project with non-tax bonds.

The project is set to cost anywhere between $64-$70 million.

One local is thrilled about the news.

“It’s good because a lot of people don’t have cars nor vehicles to go all the way to Yuma,” expressed Nieves Santos, a local.

RCBH President and CEO, Amanda Aguirre said the hospital is what San Luis residents deserve.

“They have opened the doors to us to be able to come to their homes and this community and provide the very much needed health care that they deserve to have without having to travel into Mexico or travel into other areas of the county,” shared Aguirre.

Another local is ecstatic about the news since his grandparents and other elderly people will have a hospital nearby.

“I like it. For example, my grandparents are U.S citizens and they can cross. So I like it because they can have an opportunity to go closer here instead of going somewhere farther,” said Sebastian Torreblanc, a local.

Construction is set to begin in October and is expected to be open sometime in 2026.