Vitalant is hosting blood drives in Yuma

today at 4:11 PM
Published 4:17 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local non-profit organization is hosting several events where you could save lives.

Vitalant Blood Donation of Arizona will have several blood drives this month in Yuma. 

The first two will be at the Yuma Regional Medical Center administration building on April 16th and 17th. 

There is a high need for blood in Arizona including Yuma due to the low donations during winter.

"With the daily 600 blood donors as you can imagine, there is quite a task not only to bring the 600 a day but also to rebuild to the types, we're shortage of.. The greatest need is for type o blood which is the universal blood type used in emergencies and traumas," said Sue Thew, Vitalant Blood Donations Communications Manager.

There will be a total of eight blood drives this month in Yuma County.

For dates and to register, click HERE or go to vitalant.org.

Abraham Retana

