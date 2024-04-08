NAU Yuma begins new nursing program

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local college started a program that could help the nursing shortage in Yuma.

Starting this school year, the Northern Arizona University (NAU) Yuma campus has a compress program that will give students the opportunity to graduate in less time than the traditional course which is completed in more than two years.

"So students can complete the program in 16 continuous months instead of 29 months having summers off, so students that started last August will graduate in December of 2024," explained Jason Bradley, NAU Nursing Program Director.

"We need patient care out there, patients are increasing in our hospitals and we feel the workload so increasing the amount of nurses that are out there definitely will help us," stated Eduardo Moreno, IC Registered Nurse

The next application cycle will be from July to September and classes will start in January of next year.