Public Health Week proclaimed in Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Board of Supervisors Chairman proclaimed April 1-7 as Public Health Week in Yuma County.

The Yuma County Health Department said public health helps communities prevent, prepare, and withstand the impact of a full range of health threats.

They also promote and encourage healthy behaviors and assure accessibility to health services.

We spoke with the health department to hear why it's important to recognize and celebrate Public Health Week.

"Public health kind of flies under the radar, you don't really know what it does unless something happens, unless there's like an outbreak of a disease and then we're there vaccinating and investigating or if there's an outbreak of, you know, an illness in a restaurant," said Kathy Ward, Deputy Director at the Yuma County Health Department.

The chairman said it's important to understand the value of public health and to continue building strong public health systems for sustaining and improving community health.