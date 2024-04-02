Skip to Content
New Fibromyalgia Support Group launches

Manoah Tuiasosopo
By
April 2, 2024
Published 8:10 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A new support group was launched in Yuma on Tuesday for individuals living with fibromyalgia.

Fibromyalgia is a chronic condition that causes pain and tenderness throughout the body, along with fatigue and trouble sleeping.

The condition is most common in middle-aged women, and the causes are still unknown.

This new support group hopes to spread awareness about fibromyalgia and give those affected a safe place to discuss and support each other.

"The support group is for patients and it's also for caretakers. It's also for anybody in the community that would like to know more information about fibromyalgia. Fibromyalgia needs to be brought out into the world and to the community," said Melinda Gastelum, Fibromyalgia Coach and Director of the Fibrotanks.

Meetings will be held every Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Yuma Palms Community Room.

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/328258366510418.

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

