First Over-The-Counter Birth Control Pill now available

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Opill, the very first over-the-counter birth control pill approved by the FDA began its online sales last month.

Its three-month supply costs $49.99 and its six-month supply costs $89.99.

According to Opill, it is 98% effective at preventing pregnancy.

Opill will also be available at CVS and has shared a statement.

“Opill will be available at CVS.com and through the CVS Pharmacy app on March 21. In early April, more than 7,500 CVS Pharmacy stores will offer Opill and for added privacy and convenience, customers will be able to choose same-day delivery or buy online and pick-up in-store,” stated CVS Health.

A Nurse Practitioner with Yuma Regional Medical Center who specializes in Women’s Health shared that this option will help increase accessibility when it comes to birth control options.

Valeria Rodriguez will have more information.