Arizona earns mostly failing grades in 2024 State of Tobacco Control Report

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - According to the American Lung Association's State of Tobacco Control Report, Arizona received mostly failing grades in tobacco control policies while California received mostly A's.

The American Lung Association released its grades of Arizona tobacco control policies in its annual State of Tobacco Control Report on Wednesday.

The report looks at five areas that have been proven to prevent and reduce tobacco use and have also saved lives.

2024 Arizona grades:

Funding for State Tobacco Prevention Programs – Grade F Strength of Smokefree Workplace Laws – Grade B Level of State Tobacco Taxes – Grade F Coverage and Access to Services to Quit Tobacco – Grade C Ending the Sale of All Flavored Tobacco Products – Grade F

2024 California grades:

Funding for State Tobacco Prevention Programs – Grade C Strength of Smokefree Workplace Laws – Grade A Level of State Tobacco Taxes – Grade C Coverage and Access to Services to Quit Tobacco – Grade A Ending the Sale of All Flavored Tobacco Products – Grade B

Currently, in Arizona, there is a two-dollar tax on cigarette packs, but no tax on e-cigarettes.

JoAnna Strother, the Senior Director of Advocacy at the American Lung Association in Arizona, stated there should be a tax on e-cigarettes so that it would lead fewer people to smoke, essentially causing a positive ripple effect.

