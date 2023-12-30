Skip to Content
Day three of Yuma Holiday Heroes Blood Drive

today at 2:42 PM
Published 3:11 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Saturday marks day three of the Yuma Holiday Heroes Blood Drive, which occurred in the Yuma Palms area.

KYMA partnered with Vitalant for the three day event, which started on Thursday, to collect blood for those who need it most especially this time of year.

A couple of donors shared why they were participating in the event:

"I'm a regular donor. I try to do it every eight weeks or so...It's something my mom did, so I do it."

JoAnn Watts, donor

"I started donating back in the 1990s when my brother-in-law was diagnosed with [Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma], and he needed the blood, and he needed people donate blood, and so...that's when I started doing it. Ever since then, I do it when I can."

Nancy Gutierrez, donor

For those who participate in the three-day drive, they can choose a voucher for the following items:

  • A medium cheese pizza voucher to Pizza Hut.
  • A one-day complementary general admission ticket to the 2024 Waste Management (WM) Phoenix Open.
  • An adult admission voucher to the Arizona Renaissance Festival.

Participants can also receive a Vitalant exclusive long sleeved T-Shirt and a $15.00 gift card.

According to a representative for Vitalant, 65 people participated in the blood drive from Thursday to Friday.

If you missed out on the blood drive, and would like to donate blood, see other drives happening across Yuma County next month below.

  • Wellton
    • Wednesday, January 10, 1:00pm-6:00pm, Antelope Union High School, 9168 S Ave 36th E, Main Gym
  • Yuma
    • Tuesday, January 9, 2:00pm-6:00pm, Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC), 2400 S Avenue A, Admin Entrance
    • Wednesday, January 10, 9:00am-1:00pm, YRMC, 2400 S Ave A, Admin Entrance
    • Thursday, January 11, 10:00am-2:00pm, Sun Vista RV Resort, 7201 E 32nd St, Ballroom Alcove
    • Thursday, January 11, 10:00am-2:00pm, River Valley Estates, 7053 E 31st Pl, Private Dining Room
    • Friday, January 12, 10:00am-2:00pm, Moose Lodge 1627, 13441 S Frontage Rd, Dining Room
    • Saturday, January 13, 7:30am-11:30am, Elks Lodge 476, 1917 W 32nd St, Meeting Rm
Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

