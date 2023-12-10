Skip to Content
AWC Yuma Campus’ water system tests negative for E. Coli

Bryan Nelson
By , ,
today at 3:58 PM
Published 4:16 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) Yuma Campus warned students over the weekend about a possible E. Coli contamination in their water system.

According to AWC staff, this came during a routine testing of a brand new construction site on campus.

Out of abundance of caution, AWC says they asked their students and employees to not drink the water on campus until further testing was done.

However, as of Saturday, AWC says all tests came back showing zero contamination, and that the tests were isolated to the construction site, which AWC says is currently a concrete pad with no college activity.

