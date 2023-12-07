Groundbreaking ceremony for new upcoming Innercare PACE Center 

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday morning for the new facility that will be the first all-inclusive care for the elderly in the Valley.

Innercare is developing the center.

The 55,000-square-foot facility will transform the region’s healthcare landscape by introducing cutting-edge services in an environmentally sustainable facility.

Innercare plans to provide medical, social, and wellness services for senior citizens and a health clinic and pharmacy to serve patients of all ages at the corner of Neckel Road and Highway 86 in Imperial.

PACE Centers serve vulnerable seniors with chronic care needs who want to age in place rather than in a nursing home.

The center will provide physicians, social workers, nurses, nutritionists, and physical and occupational therapists.

Key features of the Innercare project include a state-of-the-art healthcare clinic designed to offer a wide range of outpatient services, encompassing primary care, dental services, laboratory facilities, and radiology services, among others.

Services for seniors will be daycare, nursing care, physical therapy, and occupational therapy.

Additionally, a clinic within the facility will provide high-quality affordable healthcare services for all, including adult care, dental services, laboratory services, behavioral health, immunizations, and much more.