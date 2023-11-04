YRMC hosts 14th Annual Walk to Remember

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) hosted the 14th Annual Walk to Remember Saturday morning.

The event, which occurred at Gateway Park from 8:00am to 9:30am, is where people gather to remember and honor babies carried in the hearts of their families.

Families who have lost their babies through miscarriages, stillbirths, or shortly after being born were encouraged to attend the event to share memories and connect with other families who experienced loss similar to theirs.

There were cookies and refreshments for those who attended, and once the ceremony started, the Director of Spiritual Care at YRMC, Kathleen Wolfe, held a prayer for the families:

"These little ones that have been born sleeping are now safe and secure...held in [God's] arms of love and tenderness, and these babies will never know pain or sorrow. We pray that grieving parents will embrace this truth, and receive your solace and hope. We pray that you will draw these families who have lost these little babies in your loving arms. May they find peace and rest in the midst of their searing pain."

Before the walk started, there was a minute of silence with Wolfe ringing a bell and doves were released into the air to honor the lost babies.