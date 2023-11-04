Skip to Content
Local Health

YRMC hosts 14th Annual Walk to Remember

KYMA
By ,
today at 3:21 PM
Published 3:36 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) hosted the 14th Annual Walk to Remember Saturday morning.

The event, which occurred at Gateway Park from 8:00am to 9:30am, is where people gather to remember and honor babies carried in the hearts of their families.

Families who have lost their babies through miscarriages, stillbirths, or shortly after being born were encouraged to attend the event to share memories and connect with other families who experienced loss similar to theirs.

There were cookies and refreshments for those who attended, and once the ceremony started, the Director of Spiritual Care at YRMC, Kathleen Wolfe, held a prayer for the families:

"These little ones that have been born sleeping are now safe and secure...held in [God's] arms of love and tenderness, and these babies will never know pain or sorrow. We pray that grieving parents will embrace this truth, and receive your solace and hope. We pray that you will draw these families who have lost these little babies in your loving arms. May they find peace and rest in the midst of their searing pain."

Before the walk started, there was a minute of silence with Wolfe ringing a bell and doves were released into the air to honor the lost babies.

Article Topic Follows: Local Health

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content