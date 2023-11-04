WACOG hosts annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Western Arizona Council of Governments (WACOG) hosted the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's on Saturday.

The event took place at West Wetlands Park from 8:00am to 11:30am. WACOG invited the Yuma community to participate and raise awareness about Alzheimer's, and raise money for research in creating a cure for the disease.

Sunrise anchor Jacqueline Aguilar was the emcee for the event, where she thanked those who attended for coming to the Walk to End Alzheimer's and said the fight isn't over.

"On behalf of the millions of Americans affected by this disease, we deeply appreciate your time and help in raising essential awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research as well...After wrap up this great day, we hope that you will continue to spread the word about this cause, and also ask your friends, family, and co-workers to donate and join us next year. Alzheimer's is not going to back down, and neither shall we." Jacqueline Aguilar, Sunrise anchor

The walk was divided into four flowers:

Yellow: Supporting or caring for someone living with Alzheimer's.

Orange: Supporting the cause and the Alzheimer's Association's vision for a world without Alzheimer's.

Purple: Participating in the walk to honor loved ones taken by the disease.

Blue: Living with Alzheimer's.

Before the race started, the association presented a white flower, symbolizing the first survivor of Alzheimer's.

The overall donation goal is $70,000, and the association raised $49,520. If you missed out on the event and still would like to donate, click here.