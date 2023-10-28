Skip to Content
Local Health

Yuma ‘Hog’ Chapter hosts 14th Annual ‘Save the Boobies’ Bike Run

KYMA
By ,
today at 4:51 PM
Published 5:17 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Harley Owners Group (HOG) Chapter hosted the 14th Annual 'Save the Boobies' Bike Run.

This event occurs every October during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The gathering took place at Bobby's Territorial Harley-Davidson at 9:00am, with participants signing in at that time. The entry fee was $15.00 per person.

For the director of the Yuma Hog Chapter, Reynolds Jerome, the fun run is more than just a get-together for motorcycle enthusiasts.

"It supports the community. It supports the Yuma Cancer Resource Center...Supports everybody battling cancer...It's amazing how the motorcycle community comes together for such a worthy cause," Jerome expressed.

There were five stops bikers made, and these included:

  • The Cancer Center.
  • Fisher's Landing Resort.
  • Paws & Tails.
  • Blue Streak Signs.
  • A Mancave.

In addition, there were bonus stops for those who received a raffle ticket for a drawing: Springhill Suites, Fairfield Inn & Suites and Townplace Suites.

The event concluded at 10:30am, and lunch was served at noon.

Article Topic Follows: Local Health

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content