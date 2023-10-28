Yuma ‘Hog’ Chapter hosts 14th Annual ‘Save the Boobies’ Bike Run

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Harley Owners Group (HOG) Chapter hosted the 14th Annual 'Save the Boobies' Bike Run.

This event occurs every October during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The gathering took place at Bobby's Territorial Harley-Davidson at 9:00am, with participants signing in at that time. The entry fee was $15.00 per person.

For the director of the Yuma Hog Chapter, Reynolds Jerome, the fun run is more than just a get-together for motorcycle enthusiasts.

"It supports the community. It supports the Yuma Cancer Resource Center...Supports everybody battling cancer...It's amazing how the motorcycle community comes together for such a worthy cause," Jerome expressed.

There were five stops bikers made, and these included:

The Cancer Center.

Fisher's Landing Resort.

Paws & Tails.

Blue Streak Signs.

A Mancave.

In addition, there were bonus stops for those who received a raffle ticket for a drawing: Springhill Suites, Fairfield Inn & Suites and Townplace Suites.

The event concluded at 10:30am, and lunch was served at noon.