FDA approves drug for menopausal hot flashes

The Food and Drug Administration approved a new drug to treat symptoms of menopause.

Veozah treats hot flashes and night sweats by blocking receptors in the brain that play a role in regulating body temperature.

Women with a higher risk of stroke, heart attacks or some types of cancer are sometimes advised against HRT's.

In clinical trials of more than 3,000 women, the drug reduced the number of hot flashes they experienced each week.

