New age recommendations for mammograms 

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - There are new medical recommendations for mammogram screenings.

A national health panel found that breast cancer screenings as early as 40 could save more lives.

The U.S. Preventative Services Task Force says women between the age of 40 and 74 should have a mammogram every two years.

Dr. Angela Saverimuthu says, “I think it’s a step in the right direction, now we can catch people in the early stage of breast cancer at an early stage.”

Recent research shows an uptick in women in their 40s diagnosed with breast cancer, increasing two percent per year according to Tufts University School of Medicine.

A local medical oncologist encourages women to get their screening.

“Breast cancer is extremely common it affects one in eight women so it is very important to get your screening mammogram," stated Dr. Angela Saverimuthu.

Saverimuthu is certain this new age recommendation will benefit women.

Especially in rural areas like Yuma.

“Screenings have been lowered so that we can capture the people who weren’t getting access to healthcare and the minority groups. Those who are in underserved areas all across the United States,” said Dr. Saverimuthu.

The new recommendation is a change from the former screening age of 50.

The early age screening will assist doctors with treatment options for patients.

According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the most common cancer. More than 43,000 women die of breast cancer each year in the United States.