Skip to Content
Local Health
By
today at 12:18 PM
Published 12:28 PM

New cardiovascular clinic opens its doors

KYMA

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma residents have a new clinic to take care of their heart health issues.

Advanced Cardiovascular Care of Yuma has state-of-the-art facilities to treat patients with any heart and vascular diseases.

Cardiologist Evren Kaynak says this is a dream come true after becoming a U.S. citizen last year.

"In 10 years I grew to love this place and the community," said Kaynak.

Advanced Cardiovascular Care of Yuma is located at the West 24th Street Plaza.

Article Topic Follows: Local Health

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Abraham Retana

Send your story ideas and more to Abraham at:
abraham.retana@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content