New cardiovascular clinic opens its doors

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma residents have a new clinic to take care of their heart health issues.

Advanced Cardiovascular Care of Yuma has state-of-the-art facilities to treat patients with any heart and vascular diseases.

Cardiologist Evren Kaynak says this is a dream come true after becoming a U.S. citizen last year.

"In 10 years I grew to love this place and the community," said Kaynak.

Advanced Cardiovascular Care of Yuma is located at the West 24th Street Plaza.