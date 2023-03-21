Recall of certain marijuana products due to possible Aspergillus contamination

Products being voluntarily recalled are all plant/trim

(KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) said several marijuana establishments are voluntarily recalling certain products for possible Aspergillus contamination.

Aspergillus is a fungus that can cause allergic reactions or infection and is usually in people who are already sick with something else said ADHS.

ADHS advises purchasers to dispose of the products shown in the table below that were found to be positive for Aspergillus.

No illnesses have been reported, ADHS says this is a caution to not ingest, inhale or consume these products.

According to ADHS, lab auditors found a possible Aspergillus contamination during a routine inspection of a marijuana testing laboratory where it was determined that equipment was misused according to the manufacturer.

Symptoms for Aspergillus range from asthma, and cold-like symptoms to fever and chest pain among many others.

Here's a list of products being recalled: