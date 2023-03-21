Skip to Content
today at 3:49 PM
Published 5:16 PM

Recall of certain marijuana products due to possible Aspergillus contamination

Products being voluntarily recalled are all plant/trim

(KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) said several marijuana establishments are voluntarily recalling certain products for possible Aspergillus contamination.

Aspergillus is a fungus that can cause allergic reactions or infection and is usually in people who are already sick with something else said ADHS.

ADHS advises purchasers to dispose of the products shown in the table below that were found to be positive for Aspergillus.

No illnesses have been reported, ADHS says this is a caution to not ingest, inhale or consume these products.

According to ADHS, lab auditors found a possible Aspergillus contamination during a routine inspection of a marijuana testing laboratory where it was determined that equipment was misused according to the manufacturer.

Symptoms for Aspergillus range from asthma, and cold-like symptoms to fever and chest pain among many others.

Here's a list of products being recalled:

CultivatorProduct NameBatch NumberProduct TypeImplicated Contaminant
Source One MedsMuddy Waters5726 1079 0361 6347Plant, TrimAspergillus 
Nature’s WonderMango Sunrise30476Plant, TrimAspergillus
Potent PlanetBlood OathBO3221213HPlant, Trim Aspergillus 
Deep Root pHarmJenny KushJK230116HPlant, TrimAspergillus
Deep Root pHarmBig MacBMAC230116HPlant, TrimAspergillus
