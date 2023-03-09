FDA advisers to approve vaccine for elderly people

(CNN/KYMA, KECY) – Vaccines for RSV could be available by the next flu season.

Vaccine advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted to approve two different vaccines for adults over 60.

One is made by Pfizer.. and the other by Glaxo-Smith-Kline.

Though both shots appear to be effective, some committee members expressed concern over the risk of Guillain-Barre Syndrome.

It's a rare neurological disorder that can lead to paralysis.

One of the 15,000 who received G-S-K's vaccine developed it, and two people in Pfizer's 20,000-person trial also showed symptoms.

The FDA is expected to make a final decision in May.

RSV kills about 14,000 people 65 years old or older each year and more than 177,000 are hospitalized.