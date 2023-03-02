Skip to Content
Local Health
today at 11:05 AM
Published 11:26 AM

Planned Parenthood launches vasectomy services in Arizona

Planned Parenthood / YouTube

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Planned Parenthood Arizona is launching vasectomy services at the Southern Arizona Regional Health Center in Tucson after a spike in requests from patients.

According to the press release, patients have requested vasectomy services over the past eight months and Planned Parenthood has seen a 40% increase in vasectomies performed since the federal right to abortion has been overturned.

Planned Parenthood Arizona said the services are simple, safe, and an effective form of permanent birth control.

Planned Parenthood Arizona is accepting patients for vasectomy services in Tucson. To schedule an appointment, patients can call 1-602-277-7526.

Faith Rodriquez

