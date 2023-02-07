Study: Lower alcohol consumption may lower dementia odds

(CNN/KYMA, KECY) - People who have at least one or two alcoholic drinks a day lower their risk of developing dementia.

That's according to a study published in the journal "Jama Network Open."

But doctors say, don't rush to the liquor store just yet.

Researchers in South Korea studied nearly four million people.

They found those who said they had one or two drinks a day, consistently over time, were up to 21% less likely to develop dementia than people who never drank.

Alcohol consumption is complicated, though.

It can be a risk factor for breast and other cancers.

Drinking too much can increase the risk for dementia.

It can also contribute to digestive problems, heart and liver disease, hypertension, stroke and a weak immune system over time, according to the centers for disease control and prevention.

One of the study's authors says no one is suggesting that people start drinking alcohol.

The research was observational, and no "cause and effect" was determined.