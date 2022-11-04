Flu cases on the rise in Yuma County

Following COVID years, positive influenza cases are increasing this season - 13 On Your Side's Vanessa Gongora reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Flu season has arrived and there has been an increase in positive cases compared to last year throughout Arizona, including Yuma County.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Service, 37% of all flu cases are in children 18 and under.

The 0-24 age group is reporting the highest number of cases this season.

Julie Coker, Yuma Regional Medical Center's (YRMC) Infection Preventionist says since the release of the mask mandates in the community and people no longer having to social distance, they anticipate seeing more patients with the flu.

"So just this week, we kind of doubled since last [week] and so with 80 plus confirmed cases through our lab."

Flu symptoms to be aware of are fever, chills, cough, runny nose, body aches, and feeling fatigued.

To prevent getting the flu, YRMC suggests getting your flu vaccine at your nearest clinic.

Children who are a year old or getting their first flu shot do require two shots.