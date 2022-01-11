Skip to Content
Red Cross warns that U.S. blood supply is “dangerously low”

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Blood donations are urgently needed now.

According to the American Red Cross and two other organizations, the U.S. blood supply is at a dangerously low level.

Surging Covid-19 cases, severe weather, declines in donor turnout, canceled blood drives and staffing issues are all contributing to the shortage. Plus, donated blood has a short shelf-life and supplies must be constantly replenished.

Centers across the country are reporting less than one day’s supply of certain types of blood.

The type O-positive is given to patients more than any other type, so if you have O-positive blood, your donation is most needed. It is also the most common blood type.

You can schedule an appointment to donate at redcrossblood.org.

Cole Johnson

