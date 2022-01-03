New bill goes into effect to protect Arizonans from surprise medical bills

Arizonans will no longer have to pay higher than normal bills

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The No Surprises Act, which protects Arizonans from surprise out-of-network medical bills, has gone into effect on January 1, 2022.

This federal law was backed by Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, who voted for it in the December government funding bill.

“Health care costs too much, and a big reason why is that too many families have received unexpected, out-of-network medical bills after receiving care. This new law protects Arizona patients from being burdened with costly surprise medical bills simply for seeking the emergency care they need,” said Senator Kelly.

Many Arizonans faced surprised medical bills out of their networks, leading to higher bills which weren't covered by certain services.

If anyone has received a higher bill than normal, please contact the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services at 1-800-985-3059. For more information, visit https://www.cms.gov/nosurprises/consumers.