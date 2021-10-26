 A good reason to learn another language and a warning about certain stimulants

Stimulants prescribed to older adults could cause heart problems

(KYMA, KECY/CBS) - In today's segment of CBS health news, we learn that a new Canada study warns that stimulants prescribed to older adults could cause heart problems.

We also learn that learning a second language may help you stay sharp.

Lastly, we learn that a team of researchers have discovered bio markers in urine that can help identify patients at high risk of kidney failure.