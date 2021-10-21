CDC expands COVID booster shot rollout

Health officials also sign of on mixing shots

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says even more Americans should get a COVID-19 booster shot, and they can feel free to mix and match.

CDC advisors voted unanimously Thursday to recommend booster doses of both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. That's in spite of research showing both vaccines remain highly protective even without the booster.

The committee does says those vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson should wait at least two months after getting their first dose, to get a second. Recipients of the Pfizer and Moderna shots should wait at least six-months. Those boosters are currently only available to those 65 and older, or to those with high-risk health conditions.

The CDC has also signed off on "mixing and matching" second shots. Evidence suggests combining a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine with a dose of Johnson & Johnson raised patients' protection levels.

The panel emphasized, people with two doses of Moderna or Pfizer should still consider themselves fully vaccinated.

The recommendations align with those issued by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Wednesday. It's now up to the CDC's director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, to approve the expansion.