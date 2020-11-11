Skip to Content
Health
By
Published 7:13 am

Study suggests people who eat chili peppers may live longer

pexels-pixabay-39390

(KYMA, KECY) - A report by the American Heart Association, says consumption of chili pepper may reduce the relative risk of cardiovascular disease mortality by 26%, according to an analysis of diet and mortality data from four large, international studies.

Chili pepper consumption was associated with a 25% reduction in death from any cause and 23% fewer cancer deaths, compared to people who never or only rarely consumed chili pepper.

Dominique Newland

Dominique joined KYMA in June 2019 as a Sunrise anchor. She was born in New Jersey but raised in Carmel, Indiana.

