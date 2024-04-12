Airbnb wants more renters to host short-term rentals

(CNN) - Airbnb wants to enable more renters, not just homeowners to share their residences for cash.

Many areas have short-term rental restrictions preventing this, laws that have been on the books for years.

Airbnb says it's scaling up efforts to work with state and local governments to push for rules that allow renters to list their places on the platform.

Renters would still have to get permission from their landlords - as the company doesn't get involved in lease agreements.

Such is the case in Virginia.

A new law there that gives property owners the right to do short-term rentals also allows tenants to sub-lease if they have their landlord's permission.

Some areas are pushing back though, like New York, where the city argues short-term rental platforms like Airbnb lead to overall higher rents.