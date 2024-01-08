Dry January challenges participants to take on 31 days of being alcohol-free

Dry January has become increasingly popular throughout the years

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dry January is a campaign by Alcohol Change UK to encourage people to take on 31 days of being alcohol-free to get better sleep, a mental health boost, and save money and time.

According to Alcohol Change UK, 70 percent of participants said they had better sleep and 66 percent reported having more energy.

Some people may decide to participate in Dry January to give their bodies a rest after the holiday season.

For others, it is part of their New Year's resolution, or have personal reasons.

A local business, Prison Hill Brewing Company, has offered mocktails since they have been open.

Owner Chris Wheeler mentioned the importance of bars offering mocktails.

Those who decide not to drink can still participate in the cocktail experience by feeling and seeing what a cocktail is without consuming alcohol.