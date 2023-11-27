Cyber Monday’s importance in the Yuma community

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Cyber Monday is where people can go online and find deals for items they want that might not be available on any other day of the year.

“It’s just convenience, I think that it’s just easier to have it delivered than to have to go somewhere,” said Rosa Girmen, a local Cyber Monday shopper.

Cyber Monday allows people to buy new items from the comfort of their own homes.

“I just like the fact that you could see everything and it just gets right to your door I don’t have to go anywhere, I don’t have to do anything it’s just there… the sales are great the shipping is usually pretty fast so I mean it’s okay,” said Girmen.

Customers can find buy-one-get-one deals or some items marked 50% off or higher.

While the event may be convenient for shoppers, it also allows businesses to gain more customers as well.

One local store owner explains how Cyber Monday is an important way to gain new business.

“It helps us out because as I mentioned and said earlier before it does bring in foot traffic and it does bring in foot traffic and it helps get our name out there,” said Dom Arias, co-owner of Lost Empire Games, a local store.

However, the business is more than just incoming foot traffic, Cyber Monday allows local businesses to sell to customers that may not even be in the state.

“People order from New York, Cali, Florida even up there like Alaska, Hawaii even the military bases, Guam, and such like that,” said Arias.