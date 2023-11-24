San Luis, Mexico residents shop on Black Friday

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - While some people detest the lines, crowds, and spending money on Black Friday, others are crossing the border from Mexico to try to take advantage of these sales.

Shoppers who crossed the border to do some shopping said the line was easy and fast.

A huge hit this year was televisions, with many of them carrying the enormous box back to their homes.

These two residents from Mexico said they buy on this day due to the accessibility of the products.

"Because it's more affordable… the prices are more affordable… there was a lot of markdown… many discounts and more online," stated Nora and Augustina, residents of San Luis Rio Colorado.

"Like right now, I bought this fryer. There were two or three other specials and they had larger fryers, but this one is very good, there are a lot of people, though," said Alejandro Gaxiola, a resident of San Luis Rio Colorado.

People who crossed the border to go shopping not only filled many of the stores but also the traffic at the border line, all for the love of holiday deals.