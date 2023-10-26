Skip to Content
Southwest Airlines unveils new bag tracking service

By ,
Published 9:46 PM

CHICAGO, (CBS, KYMA/KECY-TV) - For all those frequent flyers that favorite Southwest Airlines, no need to worry about lost or misplaced bags any longer.  

Southwest is launching a new digital bag tracking device, where customers can view the status of their precise bag location.

 A electronic device that confirms when your tags are printed, bags loaded on to the aircraft and unloaded at your arriving destination.  However, experts advise travelers to use electronic tracking devices, that make the navigation of your bag whereabouts much easier and more efficient.

Jessica McClain

Jessica McClain joined as an anchor in February 2023. If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at jessica.mcclain@kecytv.com

