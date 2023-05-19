Ford reveals new Ranger for the U.S. market

(CNN/KYMA, KECY) – Ford is releasing this truck in the United States that's already pretty familiar to people in other countries.

The mid-size 'Ranger' is sold is more than 180 global markets; and is a best-seller in 17 of them.

It's smaller than Ford's big F-10 trucks that are top dogs domestically, but larger than a car-like Ford Maverick.

It's set to compete with the Toyota Tacoma, Honda Ridgeline, Jeep Gladiator, Nissan Frontier, Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon.

Ford also is bringing its high-performance variant, the Ranger Raptor, into the American market.