Grindr to distribute free HIV tests

Grindr is distributing free at-home HIV tests to users as part of a new public health initiative.

(CNN/KYMA, KECY) – A popular LGBTQ+ dating app is working to combat the spread of HIV.

Grindr is distributing free at-home HIV tests to U.S. users as part of a new public health initiative.

HIV continues to affect the gay, bisexual and trans communities more than many other groups.

The test is now available to order from the app's main menu.

People will receive an Ora-quick kit, it's an FDA approved, over-the-counter test that works by swabbing the gums, with results taking about 20 minutes.

Grindr partnered with the CDC, Emory University and Building Healthy Online Communities, a consortium of public health programs and gay dating apps.

