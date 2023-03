(CNN/KYMA, KECY) – Sunny D is launching a vodka seltzer.

Sunny D, the highly advertised orange drink from the 1990s, is now all grown up.

The company says they were inspired by people telling them they like to use Sunny D as a mixer.

Also, the hard seltzer market is still going strong.

Sunny D vodka seltzer will be available at select Walmart stores starting March 11th.