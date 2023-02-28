Skip to Content
McDonald’s Shamrock shake is back for a limited time

The holiday-themed Shamrock shake made its debut back in 1970.

(CNN/KYMA, KECY) – Just in time for St. Patrick's Day, McDonald's is bringing back its popular Shamrock shake.

It was so popular, McDonald's released a second version of the shake in 2020, this one mixed with crushed Oreo cookies.

Both drinks are available at participating McDonald's restaurants nationwide.

If you want one, you better hurry, the sweet treats will only be available for a limited time.

Jalen Fong

Jalen joined KYMA in 2022 and is a morning anchor/producer. Send your story ideas to him at: jalen.fong@kecytv.com

CNN Newsource

