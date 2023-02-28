McDonald’s Shamrock shake is back for a limited time

(CNN/KYMA, KECY) – Just in time for St. Patrick's Day, McDonald's is bringing back its popular Shamrock shake.

The holiday-themed Shamrock shake made its debut back in 1970.

It was so popular, McDonald's released a second version of the shake in 2020, this one mixed with crushed Oreo cookies.

Both drinks are available at participating McDonald's restaurants nationwide.

If you want one, you better hurry, the sweet treats will only be available for a limited time.