NTSB subpoenas flight crew over near miss incident

(CNN/KYMA, KECY) – The National Transportation Safety Board is taking a deeper dive in its investigation following a near-miss incident at John F. Kennedy airport in New York.

Federal safety experts are looking into why an American Airlines 777 crossed an active runway without clearance last month.

That move forced a Delta 737 to abort its takeoff to avoid a collision on the ground, with the aircraft passing within 1,400 feet of each other.

The NTSB has issued subpoenas for the testimony of the American Airlines pilots involved.

However, because the American flight was heading to London's Heathrow airport, its voice recorders were overwritten, so investigators can't hear what was said at the time.

The American crew members, through their union representatives at the Allied Pilots Association, has not agreed to the interview.