5 million bottles of Fabuloso cleaner recalled

(CNN/KYMA, KECY) – A popular cleaning product is being recalled.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says Fabuloso, the multi-purpose cleaner, may contain bacteria that could be harmful to people with weakened immune systems or underlying lung conditions.

The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes or broken skin.

Healthy people typically aren't affected by the bacteria.

The affected products were sold on Amazon and at retail stores like Dollar General, Sam's Club and Wal-Mart.

People can check to see about getting a refund or a replacement by contacting the Colgate-Palmolive company.

