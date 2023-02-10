Student’s art design featured in Target stores

ATLANTA, Ga. (CNN/KYMA, KECY) – A computer science student in Georgia is now partnering with Target.

All starting with a design in support of 'Black History Month.'

Cadence Patrick, a sophomore at Spelman College is already making a name for herself in the world of graphic design.

"I still have to pinch myself," said Patrick.

The computer science major is one of three HBCU students across the country whose designs are featured in Target's Black History Month collection.

"I wanted to do something positive, something motivating, something that is very uplifting and forward-thinking," said Patrick.

Patrick's winning creation depicts a young black man holding a glowing orb that reads black futures are bright.

Her 17-year-old brother was the inspiration.

"My brother is one of the most kind and creative people I know," said Patrick. "So I just thought I want people like him to, young black kids, to see that and think, yeah, my future is bright, and I can do whatever I want."

Patrick digitally drew the design using an app on her I-Pad.

Its now on t-shirts, a baby's onesie and journal products available in Target stores and online.

"I always want to be thinking what can we do next? How can we inspire another generation?" said Patrick.

She hopes the future allows her to blend her passion for art and technology to continue to make a positive impact in her community.

"Black History Month isn't just about looking back on our history and reflecting on it," said Patrick. "That is super important but its also about the history were creating every single day. So its just an amazing feeling to be a part of that and to send the message that were always creating history."