Product recalls rise by 33 percent in 2022 compared to 2021

The Arizona PIRG Education Fund wants consumers to be aware of the dangerous household products that are harming people - 13 On Your Side's Vanessa Gongora reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - You may want to double-check some of your products at home because product recalls went up 33% in 2022 compared to 2021, the highest in six years.

Just this week, about five million bottles of Fabuloso were recalled due to bacterial contamination.

Samsung recalled 600,000 washers in December and about 192,000 Horizon fitness treadmills were recalled in October.

According to a report by the Arizona Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) Education Fund, Horizon received at least 874 reports of the treadmills unexpectedly changing speed or stopping. The complaints included about 70 injury reports, ranging from bruises to broken bones.

Out of almost 300 recalls last year in the U.S., 65 of them lead to six deaths and more than 600 injuries.

About 85 recalls involved products for babies or children.

Many reasons of recalls, but not limited to are: risk of fire, risk of poisoning, choking hazard and excessive levels of lead.

Mark Morganstein, Arizona PIRG Education Fund's Director of Media Relations said there's a problem with our recall system.

"We need to make it a requirement that when there's a recall, companies advertise it in various methods," explained Morganstein. "In the same ways they market things to you."

15,000 products fall under the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and only 250 have mandatory standards.

"Others may or may not have industry standards and the CPSC reviews 8,000 death certificates a year involving consumer products to determine the cause," said Morganstein. "Sometimes it's not a faulty product but sometimes it is."

Morganstein said most people selling items don't have bad intentions but the best thing to do is be informed.

"The most important thing here is making sure that people in Arizona and across the United States are safe because you shouldn't have to worry about buying laundry products having bacteria. You shouldn't have to worry when you buy a hammock chair, it's going to break and fall," continued Morganstein. "You shouldn't have to worry about your dishwasher or washing machine catching on fire."

Some of the items recalled: Insignia air fryers, Rock ‘n’ Play inclined sleepers, Frigidaire ice maker, GE fridge door, Gree dehumidifiers, and much more.

Morganstein suggests staying alert on recalls, and do your due diligence in the same way you do your due diligence to make sure you get good value.

"In the same way that you would do your due diligence financially, it's worth it for you and your family to do that with regard to product safety," stated Morganstein.

If you have a problem with any products, let the CPSC and other buyers know here.

If you're considering buying a product, especially a pricey one or for a child, make sure it isn't recalled here.

Another way to be extra cautious is to sign up for online or mail-in registrations that come with products so they can notify you in case of issues.

Also, be aware when buying from resale websites, as the seller may not know an item has been recalled.