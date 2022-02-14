Skip to Content
Americans to spend nearly $24 billion for Valentine’s Day

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Americans are willing to pay up to show their love this Valentine's Day.

Across the U.S., people are expected to spend nearly $24 billion on Valentine's Day gifts this year, according to the National Retail Federation.

That's up from nearly $22 billion last year.

As for what people will buy, they'll pretty much stick to the classics of candy, greeting cards and flowers topping the list of most popular Valentine's Day gift items this year.

Cole Johnson

